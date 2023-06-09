On Friday, Jake McCarthy (hitting .273 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .184 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

McCarthy has recorded a hit in 12 of 30 games this year (40.0%), including six multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

McCarthy has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings