Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 4, when he went 0-for-3 against the Braves.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera has four doubles and seven walks while hitting .231.

Herrera has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 21 games this year.

In five games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 21 games (38.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .179 AVG .292 .233 OBP .400 .179 SLG .458 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 10/2 K/BB 9/5 1 SB 0

