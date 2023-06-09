Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 4, when he went 0-for-3 against the Braves.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Tigers
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Odds
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera has four doubles and seven walks while hitting .231.
- Herrera has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 21 games this year.
- In five games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 21 games (38.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.179
|AVG
|.292
|.233
|OBP
|.400
|.179
|SLG
|.458
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|10/2
|K/BB
|9/5
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.