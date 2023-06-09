Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) in his last game against the Nationals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .247 with 12 doubles and 16 walks.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has not homered in his 49 games this season.

Rojas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (36.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.7% of his games this year (18 of 49), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .246 AVG .261 .323 OBP .280 .316 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings