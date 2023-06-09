Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) in his last game against the Nationals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .247 with 12 doubles and 16 walks.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has not homered in his 49 games this season.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (36.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this year (18 of 49), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.280
|.316
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
