Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .822, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 38th in slugging.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (15.8%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has had an RBI in 18 games this year (31.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.3%).
- He has scored in 30 of 57 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.