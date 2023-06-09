The Dallas Wings (3-3) go up against the Phoenix Mercury (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

The matchup has no line set.

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Mercury vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 86 Mercury 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-6.4)

Dallas (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 165.1

Mercury vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix compiled a 7-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season nine of Phoenix's games hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

On offense, the Mercury averaged 81.1 points per game (seventh-ranked in league) last year. They ceded 84.1 points per contest at the other end (ninth-ranked).

When it came to rebounding, Phoenix was outplayed at both ends of the court last season, as it ranked second-worst in the league in boards (31.2 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (37.2 per contest).

The Mercury ranked fifth in the WNBA with 13.3 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked fifth with 14.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Mercury ranked fourth in the WNBA by making 8.8 threes per contest, but they had a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked second-worst in the league.

The Mercury, who were ninth in the league with 8.4 threes conceded per game, allowed a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which was second-worst in the WNBA.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Phoenix took 59.9% two-pointers (accounting for 69.3% of the team's baskets) and 40.1% from beyond the arc (30.7%).

