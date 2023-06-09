Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Pavin Smith (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .206 with five doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 47.7% of his 44 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.9% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (34.1%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (11.4%).
- In 17 of 44 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.