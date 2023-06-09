On Friday, Pavin Smith (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .206 with five doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 47.7% of his 44 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.9% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (34.1%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (11.4%).

In 17 of 44 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings