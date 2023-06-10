Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Christian Walker (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Tigers
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Prediction
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .253.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 89th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Walker has had a hit in 35 of 59 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (28.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (18.6%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Walker has driven in a run in 24 games this year (40.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 54.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.243
|AVG
|.264
|.320
|OBP
|.317
|.441
|SLG
|.509
|12
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|23
|22/12
|K/BB
|25/9
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Boyd (3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.