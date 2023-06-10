On Saturday, Christian Walker (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .253.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 89th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
  • Walker has had a hit in 35 of 59 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (28.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (18.6%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Walker has driven in a run in 24 games this year (40.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 54.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 28
.243 AVG .264
.320 OBP .317
.441 SLG .509
12 XBH 13
5 HR 7
14 RBI 23
22/12 K/BB 25/9
1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Boyd (3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.