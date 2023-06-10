Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Detroit Tigers and Matthew Boyd on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Tigers
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Prediction
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 66 hits and an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is third in slugging.
- Carroll is batting .476 with four homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (20.7%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has had an RBI in 20 games this season (34.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (55.2%), including 11 multi-run games (19.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.271
|AVG
|.362
|.348
|OBP
|.450
|.492
|SLG
|.691
|13
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|17
|25/12
|K/BB
|23/14
|7
|SB
|11
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.