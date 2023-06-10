Corbin Carroll and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Detroit Tigers and Matthew Boyd on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has 66 hits and an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is third in slugging.
  • Carroll is batting .476 with four homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Carroll has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (20.7%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carroll has had an RBI in 20 games this season (34.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 32 games this year (55.2%), including 11 multi-run games (19.0%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 26
.271 AVG .362
.348 OBP .450
.492 SLG .691
13 XBH 17
6 HR 7
15 RBI 17
25/12 K/BB 23/14
7 SB 11

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Tigers will send Boyd (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
