Saturday's contest at Comerica Park has the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (26-35) at 1:10 PM ET (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Ryne Nelson (2-3, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (3-4, 5.57 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Diamondbacks have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Diamondbacks have won 20, or 69%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona has entered 20 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 14-6 in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 324 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.35).

Diamondbacks Schedule