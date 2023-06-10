The Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers will play on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Corbin Carroll and Spencer Torkelson -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

The Tigers are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (-135). A 9-run total has been set in the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -135 +110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been favored on the moneyline 29 total times this season. They've finished 20-9 in those games.

Arizona has gone 14-6 (winning 70% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Arizona has played in 63 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-31-3).

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-14 18-11 14-9 24-16 27-15 11-10

