Ryne Nelson takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Comerica Park against Jake Rogers and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 14th in MLB action with 72 total home runs.

Arizona is fifth in MLB, slugging .437.

The Diamondbacks have the second-best batting average in the majors (.265).

Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (324 total).

The Diamondbacks are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Arizona has a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.334).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Nelson (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Nelson is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Nelson has nine starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Braves L 5-2 Home Ryne Nelson Spencer Strider 6/4/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Zac Gallen Mike Soroka 6/6/2023 Nationals W 10-5 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/7/2023 Nationals W 6-2 Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin 6/9/2023 Tigers W 11-6 Away Merrill Kelly Michael Lorenzen 6/10/2023 Tigers - Away Ryne Nelson Matthew Boyd 6/11/2023 Tigers - Away Zac Gallen Joey Wentz 6/12/2023 Phillies - Home Tommy Henry Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies - Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies - Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola

