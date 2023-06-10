How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Ryne Nelson takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Comerica Park against Jake Rogers and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 14th in MLB action with 72 total home runs.
- Arizona is fifth in MLB, slugging .437.
- The Diamondbacks have the second-best batting average in the majors (.265).
- Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (324 total).
- The Diamondbacks are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-lowest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Arizona has a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.334).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nelson (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Nelson is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Nelson has nine starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Spencer Strider
|6/4/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Mike Soroka
|6/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-5
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/7/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Patrick Corbin
|6/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 11-6
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Matthew Boyd
|6/11/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Joey Wentz
|6/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Taijuan Walker
|6/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zack Wheeler
|6/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Ranger Suárez
|6/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Aaron Nola
