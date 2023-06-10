On Saturday, June 10, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25) visit Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (26-35) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +110 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 20, or 69%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 14-6 record (winning 70% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 37.7%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 18 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd Win NL West +450 - 2nd

