The Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25) match up with the Detroit Tigers (26-35) after Corbin Carroll homered twice in an 11-6 victory over the Tigers. The game starts at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks will call on Ryne Nelson (2-3) against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (3-4).

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (2-3, 5.40 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-4, 5.57 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Nelson (2-3) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40 and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .294 in 12 games this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Nelson has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.57, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.

Boyd heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Boyd is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per start.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up at least one earned run in all of his outings.

