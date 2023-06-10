Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .710 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .225 with six doubles, eight home runs and six walks.
- Longoria has had a hit in 16 of 33 games this year (48.5%), including multiple hits five times (15.2%).
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (24.2%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this season (36.4%), Longoria has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had two or more.
- In 13 games this season (39.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.235
|AVG
|.216
|.273
|OBP
|.259
|.569
|SLG
|.471
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|17/3
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
