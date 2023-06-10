Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake McCarthy and his .324 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Detroit Tigers and Matthew Boyd on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .188 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- McCarthy has had a hit in 13 of 31 games this season (41.9%), including multiple hits six times (19.4%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In six games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine games this year (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|.219
|AVG
|.135
|.275
|OBP
|.250
|.328
|SLG
|.135
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|14/5
|K/BB
|5/4
|8
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
