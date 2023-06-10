Jake McCarthy and his .324 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Detroit Tigers and Matthew Boyd on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is batting .188 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
  • McCarthy has had a hit in 13 of 31 games this season (41.9%), including multiple hits six times (19.4%).
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • In six games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In nine games this year (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 12
.219 AVG .135
.275 OBP .250
.328 SLG .135
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 3
14/5 K/BB 5/4
8 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
