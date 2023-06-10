Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .268 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 21 walks while batting .276.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 44 of 58 games this year (75.9%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Marte has driven in a run in 19 games this year (32.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.1%).
- In 53.4% of his games this season (31 of 58), he has scored, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.260
|AVG
|.294
|.328
|OBP
|.358
|.455
|SLG
|.495
|14
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|13
|24/11
|K/BB
|19/10
|3
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd (3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.57, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
