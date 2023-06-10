After batting .268 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 21 walks while batting .276.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Marte has gotten a hit in 44 of 58 games this year (75.9%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Marte has driven in a run in 19 games this year (32.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.1%).

In 53.4% of his games this season (31 of 58), he has scored, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .260 AVG .294 .328 OBP .358 .455 SLG .495 14 XBH 10 4 HR 5 13 RBI 13 24/11 K/BB 19/10 3 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings