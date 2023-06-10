Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Braves.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Tigers
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Prediction
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .310.
- He ranks eighth in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Gurriel will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .222 during his last games.
- In 75.5% of his games this year (40 of 53), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (28.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 15.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (41.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (17.0%).
- He has scored in 22 games this year (41.5%), including five multi-run games (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|.324
|AVG
|.295
|.377
|OBP
|.340
|.610
|SLG
|.484
|18
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|10
|18/8
|K/BB
|17/6
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd (3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.57, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.