The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .229 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.

Ahmed has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 34 games this year, with multiple hits in 11.8% of those games.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Ahmed has driven in a run in eight games this season (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .304 AVG .160 .360 OBP .176 .413 SLG .220 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 6 RBI 4 7/4 K/BB 14/1 3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings