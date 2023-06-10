On Saturday, Pavin Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith has five doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .200.

In 21 of 45 games this season (46.7%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.6%).

He has homered in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had an RBI in 15 games this season (33.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 of 45 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 20 .246 AVG .155 .395 OBP .211 .333 SLG .394 4 XBH 7 1 HR 5 12 RBI 13 18/17 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings