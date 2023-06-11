After hitting .270 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: Peacock

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has homered in 18.3% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

Walker has an RBI in 24 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 53.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .243 AVG .254 .320 OBP .307 .441 SLG .491 12 XBH 13 5 HR 7 14 RBI 23 22/12 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings