Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's game at Comerica Park has the Arizona Diamondbacks (39-25) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (26-36) at 11:35 AM ET (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.
The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (7-2) versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-6).
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 21, or 70%, of those games.
- Arizona has entered three games this season favored by -225 or more, and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
- Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 329 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Zac Gallen vs Mike Soroka
|June 6
|@ Nationals
|W 10-5
|Tommy Henry vs Jake Irvin
|June 7
|@ Nationals
|W 6-2
|Zach Davies vs Patrick Corbin
|June 9
|@ Tigers
|W 11-6
|Merrill Kelly vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 10
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Ryne Nelson vs Matthew Boyd
|June 11
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Joey Wentz
|June 12
|Phillies
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Taijuan Walker
|June 13
|Phillies
|-
|Zach Davies vs Zack Wheeler
|June 14
|Phillies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Ranger Suárez
|June 15
|Phillies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Aaron Nola
|June 16
|Guardians
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Triston McKenzie
