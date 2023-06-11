The Arizona Diamondbacks (39-25), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will match up with the Detroit Tigers (26-36) on Sunday, June 11 at Comerica Park, with Zac Gallen getting the ball for the Diamondbacks and Joey Wentz taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 11:35 AM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Tigers have +180 odds to upset. An 8-run total is set in this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (7-2, 2.75 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.49 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Diamondbacks and Tigers game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 21, or 70%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks went 7-1 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (37%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won three of 10 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Emmanuel Rivera 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 3rd Win NL West +400 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.