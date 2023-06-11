Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .389 with four doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .353 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In 21 of 31 games this season (67.7%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (38.7%).
- He has gone deep in one of 31 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (35.5%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 48.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.362
|AVG
|.345
|.362
|OBP
|.410
|.489
|SLG
|.455
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|11
|5/0
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 76 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Wentz (1-6 with a 7.49 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .317 batting average against him.
