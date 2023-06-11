The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria and his .710 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .225 with six doubles, eight home runs and six walks.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 16 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (24.2%, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish).

Longoria has driven home a run in 12 games this season (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games.

He has scored in 13 of 33 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .235 AVG .216 .273 OBP .259 .569 SLG .471 7 XBH 7 5 HR 3 8 RBI 7 17/3 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings