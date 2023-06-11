Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Tigers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .288 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Moreno has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (31 of 50), with more than one hit 13 times (26.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has driven home a run in 17 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 11 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|.315
|AVG
|.254
|.344
|OBP
|.304
|.360
|SLG
|.394
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|13
|16/5
|K/BB
|19/6
|3
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 76 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Wentz (1-6) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.49 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.49 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .317 to opposing batters.
