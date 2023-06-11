Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .194 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
- McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 43.8% of his games this season (14 of 32), with multiple hits six times (18.8%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In six games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine games this season (28.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.219
|AVG
|.154
|.275
|OBP
|.277
|.328
|SLG
|.154
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|14/5
|K/BB
|5/5
|8
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.49 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .317 against him.
