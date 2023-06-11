After hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .277 with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Marte has gotten a hit in 45 of 59 games this season (76.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (27.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 59), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has driven in a run in 19 games this year (32.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.9%).

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .260 AVG .295 .328 OBP .362 .455 SLG .491 14 XBH 10 4 HR 5 13 RBI 13 24/11 K/BB 19/11 3 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings