Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .277 with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 45 of 59 games this season (76.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (27.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 59), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has driven in a run in 19 games this year (32.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.9%).
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.260
|AVG
|.295
|.328
|OBP
|.362
|.455
|SLG
|.491
|14
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|13
|24/11
|K/BB
|19/11
|3
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.49 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .317 against him.
