The Phoenix Mercury (1-5), on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET, hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Indiana Fever (2-5).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Fever matchup.

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
BetMGM Fever (-3.5) 164.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Fever (-3.5) 164.5 -175 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mercury vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Fever are 5-1-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mercury have covered once in games with a spread this season.
  • Phoenix has not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of times this season.
  • The Mercury and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of times this year.

