Mercury vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Mercury (1-5), on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET, hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Indiana Fever (2-5).
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Fever matchup.
Mercury vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fever (-3.5)
|164.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Fever (-3.5)
|164.5
|-175
|+135
Mercury vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Fever are 5-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Mercury have covered once in games with a spread this season.
- Phoenix has not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of times this season.
- The Mercury and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of times this year.
