Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nick Ahmed (.172 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .230 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 51.4% of his games this season (18 of 35), Ahmed has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 35 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In nine games this year (25.7%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.6%) he had more than one.
- In nine of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.304
|AVG
|.167
|.360
|OBP
|.182
|.413
|SLG
|.278
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|7/4
|K/BB
|15/1
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Wentz (1-6) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.49 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .317 against him.
