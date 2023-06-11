The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (hitting .158 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .201 with five doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 22 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had an RBI in 15 games this year (32.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 19 of 46 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 21 .246 AVG .160 .395 OBP .213 .333 SLG .387 4 XBH 7 1 HR 5 12 RBI 13 18/17 K/BB 17/5 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings