The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (hitting .158 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .201 with five doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 22 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has had an RBI in 15 games this year (32.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 19 of 46 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 21
.246 AVG .160
.395 OBP .213
.333 SLG .387
4 XBH 7
1 HR 5
12 RBI 13
18/17 K/BB 17/5
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
  • The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wentz (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 7.49 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 7.49 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .317 to opposing hitters.
