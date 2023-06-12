The Arizona Cardinals are +20000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire league as of June 18.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Cardinals games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona ranked 22nd in total offense (323.5 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Cardinals won just one game at home last season, but three on the road.

When favored last season Arizona picked up only one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray had 14 TD passes and seven interceptions in 11 games last year, completing 66.4% of his throws for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game).

On the ground, Murray scored three touchdowns and accumulated 418 yards.

In 13 games, James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven TDs.

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

In 12 games a season ago, Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In the passing game, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, catching 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Isaiah Simmons recorded 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Commanders September 10 1 - +8000 Giants September 17 2 - +5000 Cowboys September 24 3 - +1600 @ 49ers October 1 4 - +900 Bengals October 8 5 - +900 @ Rams October 15 6 - +8000 @ Seahawks October 22 7 - +3000 Ravens October 29 8 - +1800 @ Browns November 5 9 - +3000 Falcons November 12 10 - +8000 @ Texans November 19 11 - +15000 Rams November 26 12 - +8000 @ Steelers December 3 13 - +5000 49ers December 17 15 - +900 @ Bears December 24 16 - +5000 @ Eagles December 31 17 - +700 Seahawks January 7 18 - +3000

Odds are current as of June 12 at 7:24 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.