The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI last time in action, battle Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .252.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.0%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Walker has driven in a run in 25 games this season (41.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .243 AVG .261 .320 OBP .311 .441 SLG .504 12 XBH 15 5 HR 7 14 RBI 24 22/12 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 0

