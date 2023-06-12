Monday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (40-25) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (32-33) at Chase Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 12.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Matt Strahm (4-3, 3.61 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 31 times and won 22, or 71%, of those games.

Arizona has entered 33 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 22-11 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 336 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' 4.30 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule