Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

The Phillies have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (-105). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -115 -105 10 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 2-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 18 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a record of 16-14, a 53.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 30 of its 65 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 6-4-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-14 20-11 16-9 24-16 28-15 12-10

