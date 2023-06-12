Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB play with 75 total home runs.

Arizona ranks fifth in baseball, slugging .437.

The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Arizona scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (336 total, 5.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks' .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank third in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Arizona's 4.30 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.334).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks are sending Tommy Henry (3-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.37 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

Henry is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Henry enters this game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his nine outings this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Nationals W 10-5 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/7/2023 Nationals W 6-2 Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin 6/9/2023 Tigers W 11-6 Away Merrill Kelly Michael Lorenzen 6/10/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Ryne Nelson Matthew Boyd 6/11/2023 Tigers W 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Will Vest 6/12/2023 Phillies - Home Tommy Henry Matt Strahm 6/13/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies - Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies - Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians - Home Zac Gallen Triston McKenzie 6/17/2023 Guardians - Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber

