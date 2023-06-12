How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB play with 75 total home runs.
- Arizona ranks fifth in baseball, slugging .437.
- The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Arizona scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (336 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks' .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank third in MLB.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- Arizona's 4.30 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.334).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks are sending Tommy Henry (3-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.37 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Henry is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Henry enters this game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his nine outings this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-5
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/7/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Patrick Corbin
|6/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 11-6
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/10/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Matthew Boyd
|6/11/2023
|Tigers
|W 7-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Will Vest
|6/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Matt Strahm
|6/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zack Wheeler
|6/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Ranger Suárez
|6/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Aaron Nola
|6/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Triston McKenzie
|6/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Shane Bieber
