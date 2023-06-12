On Monday, June 12, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (40-25) host Nicholas Castellanos' Philadelphia Phillies (32-33) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Phillies -110 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been listed at 10 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Tommy Henry - ARI (3-1, 4.37 ERA) vs Matt Strahm - PHI (4-3, 3.61 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Diamondbacks and Phillies game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (-110), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Diamondbacks win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 31 times and won 22, or 71%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 22-11 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 7-1 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Phillies have been victorious in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win nine times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Christian Walker 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win NL West +375 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.