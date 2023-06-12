Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies on June 12, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Corbin Carroll, Nicholas Castellanos and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Philadelphia Phillies matchup at Chase Field on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Tommy Henry Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Henry Stats
- The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (3-1) will make his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- In eight starts this season, Henry has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of five innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.
Henry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 6
|4.1
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 16
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 17 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 33 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.
- He has a slash line of .312/.393/.584 on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 11
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|at Tigers
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 9
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|10
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 7
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|7
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 65 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 24 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.346/.466 on the season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has put up 79 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .312/.358/.498 slash line on the season.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 11
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Schwarber Stats
- Kyle Schwarber has six doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 48 walks and 35 RBI (39 total hits).
- He's slashing .171/.323/.430 on the year.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 11
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 9
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
