Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Corbin Carroll, Nicholas Castellanos and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Philadelphia Phillies matchup at Chase Field on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Henry Stats

The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (3-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In eight starts this season, Henry has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jun. 6 4.1 5 5 5 2 3 vs. Rockies May. 31 7.0 2 0 0 7 2 vs. Red Sox May. 27 1.1 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 22 5.2 4 2 2 5 2 at Athletics May. 16 4.2 6 4 4 4 3

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 17 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 33 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .312/.393/.584 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 11 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 1 at Tigers Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 9 3-for-5 2 2 5 10 0 at Nationals Jun. 7 4-for-5 3 1 2 7 1 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 65 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 24 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.346/.466 on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jun. 9 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 7 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has put up 79 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .312/.358/.498 slash line on the season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 11 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has six doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 48 walks and 35 RBI (39 total hits).

He's slashing .171/.323/.430 on the year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jun. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 9 2-for-3 3 1 1 7 vs. Tigers Jun. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

