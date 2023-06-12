The Arizona Diamondbacks (40-25) host the Philadelphia Phillies (32-33) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday, a game featuring two of MLB's most consistent batters. Corbin Carroll has an average of .312 (sixth in league) for the Diamondbacks, while Nicholas Castellanos ranks sixth at .312 for the Phillies.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (3-1) to the mound, while Matt Strahm (4-3) will answer the bell for the Phillies.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (3-1, 4.37 ERA) vs Strahm - PHI (4-3, 3.61 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry (3-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across nine games.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Henry has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Tommy Henry vs. Phillies

The Phillies are batting .256 this season, 11th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .415 (13th in the league) with 69 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Phillies one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI in 5 2/3 innings.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Strahm

Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 42 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .211 batting average against him.

So far this year, Strahm has not registered a quality start.

Strahm is trying to record his fourth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had 10 appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Matt Strahm vs. Diamondbacks

He will take the mound against a Diamondbacks offense that ranks eighth in the league with 581 total hits (on a .264 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .437 (fifth in the league) with 75 total home runs (13th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Strahm has pitched two innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out three.

