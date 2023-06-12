Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .223.

Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this year (16 of 34), with more than one hit five times (14.7%).

He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his chances at the plate.

Longoria has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (35.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (8.8%).

In 14 games this season (41.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .235 AVG .212 .273 OBP .281 .569 SLG .462 7 XBH 7 5 HR 3 8 RBI 7 17/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings