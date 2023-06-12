Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .223.
- Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this year (16 of 34), with more than one hit five times (14.7%).
- He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (35.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (8.8%).
- In 14 games this season (41.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.235
|AVG
|.212
|.273
|OBP
|.281
|.569
|SLG
|.462
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|17/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Strahm makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.61, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
