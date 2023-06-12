On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .280.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.5% of those games.

In 51 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

In 17 games this year (33.3%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (21.6%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .315 AVG .240 .344 OBP .289 .360 SLG .373 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 10 RBI 13 16/5 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 0

