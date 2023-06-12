The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .292.

Perdomo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .357 over the course of his last games.

Perdomo has gotten a hit in 27 of 49 games this season (55.1%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (28.6%).

He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Perdomo has an RBI in 18 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (42.9%), including five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .217 AVG .393 .323 OBP .493 .361 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 2 HR 3 12 RBI 17 19/12 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 3

