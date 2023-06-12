Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- hitting .258 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .190 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
- McCarthy has recorded a hit in 14 of 33 games this year (42.4%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).
- He has homered in one of 33 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.219
|AVG
|.146
|.275
|OBP
|.265
|.328
|SLG
|.146
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|14/5
|K/BB
|6/5
|8
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Strahm (4-3) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.61 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.