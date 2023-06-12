Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .273 with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 50th in slugging.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 60), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has driven in a run in 19 games this year (31.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.7%).
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (55.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.260
|AVG
|.287
|.328
|OBP
|.364
|.455
|SLG
|.478
|14
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|13
|24/11
|K/BB
|19/13
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Strahm (4-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .211 batting average against him.
