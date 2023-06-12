Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 94 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .301 with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 41 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (16.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 24 games this year (43.6%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year (23 of 55), with two or more runs five times (9.1%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .324 AVG .279 .377 OBP .321 .610 SLG .481 18 XBH 11 5 HR 5 25 RBI 14 18/8 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings