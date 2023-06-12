Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 94 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .301 with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 41 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (16.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24 games this year (43.6%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year (23 of 55), with two or more runs five times (9.1%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.324
|AVG
|.279
|.377
|OBP
|.321
|.610
|SLG
|.481
|18
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|14
|18/8
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.45 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Strahm makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when the left-hander threw one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.61 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.