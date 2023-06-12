Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, Nick Ahmed (.269 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .221 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Ahmed has picked up a hit in 18 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- In 36 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Ahmed has an RBI in nine of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.304
|AVG
|.155
|.360
|OBP
|.169
|.413
|SLG
|.259
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|7/4
|K/BB
|18/1
|3
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm (4-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.61, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.