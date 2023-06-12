Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, Pavin Smith (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith has five doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .209.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (14.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 20 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.246
|AVG
|.177
|.395
|OBP
|.235
|.333
|SLG
|.430
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|15
|18/17
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.45 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when the lefty tossed one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
