Right now the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in NFL), and it ranked 21st on defense with 348.9 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Cardinals had three wins on the road, but only one at home.

When favored last season Arizona picked up just one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.

Murray also rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven TDs.

Conner also had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one TD.

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Isaiah Simmons totaled 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Commanders September 10 1 - +8000 Giants September 17 2 - +5000 Cowboys September 24 3 - +1600 @ 49ers October 1 4 - +900 Bengals October 8 5 - +900 @ Rams October 15 6 - +8000 @ Seahawks October 22 7 - +3000 Ravens October 29 8 - +1800 @ Browns November 5 9 - +3000 Falcons November 12 10 - +8000 @ Texans November 19 11 - +15000 Rams November 26 12 - +8000 @ Steelers December 3 13 - +5000 49ers December 17 15 - +900 @ Bears December 24 16 - +5000 @ Eagles December 31 17 - +700 Seahawks January 7 18 - +3000

