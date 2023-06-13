After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .248 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 115th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 58.1% of his games this year (36 of 62), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (17.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has had an RBI in 25 games this season (40.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 53.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.8%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .235 AVG .261 .315 OBP .311 .426 SLG .504 12 XBH 15 5 HR 7 14 RBI 24 23/13 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings