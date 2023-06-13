The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.415 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 71 hits and an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .594.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 61), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 34 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .281 AVG .359 .365 OBP .442 .512 SLG .689 14 XBH 19 6 HR 7 16 RBI 18 26/12 K/BB 24/14 7 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings