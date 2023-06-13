Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.415 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 71 hits and an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .594.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 61), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 34 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.281
|AVG
|.359
|.365
|OBP
|.442
|.512
|SLG
|.689
|14
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|18
|26/12
|K/BB
|24/14
|7
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (70 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (4-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 27th in WHIP (1.118), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers.
