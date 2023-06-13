Tuesday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-25) going head to head against the Philadelphia Phillies (32-34) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 win for the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (4-4) for the Phillies and Zach Davies (1-1) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks' record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (57.6%) in those games.

This year, Arizona has won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (345 total, 5.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.35) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule