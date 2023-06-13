Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-25) going head to head against the Philadelphia Phillies (32-34) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 win for the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (4-4) for the Phillies and Zach Davies (1-1) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Diamondbacks' record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (57.6%) in those games.
- This year, Arizona has won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Arizona scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (345 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.35) in the majors this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|@ Nationals
|W 6-2
|Zach Davies vs Patrick Corbin
|June 9
|@ Tigers
|W 11-6
|Merrill Kelly vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 10
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Ryne Nelson vs Matthew Boyd
|June 11
|@ Tigers
|W 7-5
|Zac Gallen vs Will Vest
|June 12
|Phillies
|W 9-8
|Tommy Henry vs Matt Strahm
|June 13
|Phillies
|-
|Zach Davies vs Zack Wheeler
|June 14
|Phillies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Ranger Suárez
|June 15
|Phillies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Aaron Nola
|June 16
|Guardians
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Triston McKenzie
|June 17
|Guardians
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Shane Bieber
|June 18
|Guardians
|-
|Zach Davies vs Aaron Civale
